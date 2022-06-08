Henderson, TX, a charming town located at the crossroads of East Texas that boasts their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the downtown date to before the American Civil War.

In fact, the city has 19 historical markers, including homes dating from the 1880s, churches, and colleges.

There are so many reasons to make this charming East Texas town your home, not the least of which being this stunning $1 million modern farmhouse tucked away on 17 acres outside of town.

Beautiful country French doors lead out to the large covered back porch/patio ready for entertaining! The entire home has tall ceilings, custom-built cabinets with pull-out drawers, custom built-in shelves throughout with adjustable shelving, custom made shelving inside each closet. 4 bedrooms downstairs with split design featuring a large master suite that includes a walk-in closet which connects directly to the laundry room, a spacious master bathroom with a deep soaking tub, dual vanities & a large modern glass shower. Kitchen features granite countertops & backsplash, stainless-steel appliances & custom kitchen cabinets w/upgraded hardware. At the top of the beautiful wooden stairs, you will find and bonus space that could be an office or a with a large closet and access to the attic for bountiful amounts of storage space.

How about we dive into this nearly new, nearly 4,000 square foot 2021 custom modern farmhouse style home? I think you're going to be blown away by the amount of customization that went into this one.

