Are Your Kids Lying? Here’s How to Tell

If you've been a parent for any significant amount of time, or you remember being a kid your self, I think we can all agree that kids lie. Yes, even the best of kids will try to bend the truth every once in a while. Mostly, it's to avoid getting in trouble - but that usually backfires.

I like to think that for the most part, we as parents develop a type of "sixth sense" when it comes to getting the truth out of our kids - but it isn't foolproof. It's kind of like learning an opposing poker players tells. You know, what kind of tics do they show when they're bluffing.

According to a new report from Psychology Today, your built in lie-detector is not only real - scientists have figured out how it works. Once you understand what to listen for, your children will have a hard time sneaking a fast one by you.

Researchers from the Science and Technology for Music and Sound laboratory discovered that your kid's voice and speaking patterns will change slightly when they stray from the truth. The results of this study found that when kids were telling the truth, they tended to speak faster. That's because the brain is merely relaying facts it is certain in. It was also noted that when the truth was in play, the speakers voice dropped pitch at the end of a word.

When the same subjects told a lie, however, the results were noticeably different. Not only was the delivery full of pauses (while the brain made up the details), the words tend to come out a bit more "musically."

According to the researchers this effect has everything to do with certainty. When the speaker was certain of the facts (easy to do when you tell the truth) they spoke with all of the hallmarks of honesty. When they were uncertain (because they were making up details on the fly) it was easier to tell that they were being dishonest.