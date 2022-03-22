Texas College In Tyler, TX Invites Students To Steer Preview Day

It's almost time to send high school kids to the next stage of life. Does your student have a plan on what they are going to do next? If you're looking for an option that will keep them close to home while getting a college education, consider a local HBCU. By the way, just because its a HISTORICALLY BLACK college, students of all nationalities are welcomed!

Texas College Invites Local High School Students To Steer Preview Day

Steer Preview Day happens on March 25 beginning at 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. The event is about giving parents, high school students and prospective students an opportunity to tour the campus, meet faculty and administrators and more.

For over 126 years, Texas College has provided a comprehensive collegiate experience for all students.

If you were curious about the Texas College experience, this is a great opportunity to learn more about the school! They will share information on admissions, applying for financial aid and scholarships, residential life, athletics, band, choir, Greek life and more!

How Can I Get My Student Signed Up?

For more information, call The Office Of Admission at 903-593-8311 ext. 2221 or Dean Isaac Williams 903-316-2769 or Dr. Cynthia Marshall-Biggins at 903-593-8311 ext. 2267. You can also find more details about this event on their website. Get to know a higher education option that's available right here in East Texas that's right around the corner from you.

