Arkansas Rioter Who Was Pictured In Pelosi’s Office Arrested

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

An Arkansas resident who participated in the riots at the Capitol Building in Washington DC has been arrested.

Richard Barnett, a 60-year-old resident of Benton County, Arkansas had been photographed this week sitting behind a desk in the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the riots at the Capitol Building. Barnett had also given interviews outside the building, showing off mail that he had taken from inside the office.

Federal authorities have now arrested Barnett and charged him with Entering and Remaining on Restricted Grounds, Violent Entry, and Theft of Public Property, according to NBC News. These charges fall short of some of the more serious charges that have been suggested by US Senators like Bill Cassidy (the Senator suggested charges of Sedition) but still carry heavy penalties.

Barnett is one of at least 26 suspects the District of Columbia Metro Police Department are looking for. A list that is likely to grow, as authorities ask for the public's help in identifying suspects. The DC Metro Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to arrests and indictment.

During a TV interview with KFSM, Barnett admitted to entering the Capitol Building, putting his feet up on a desk in Pelosi's office, and took the piece of mail. All of those elements are involved in the charges that Federal Authorities have brought.