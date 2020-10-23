Astonishing Halloween Themed Light Shows

Halloween has evolved past traditional trick or treating and is rivaling Christmas when it comes to decorations.

We no longer just flip on the porch light and hand out candy to kids that come dressed in their favorite costume yelling 'Trick Or Treat' at us. No, more and more of us are going all out on decorations. Just this year the 12 foot skeleton was a hot item and quickly sold out at Home Depot stores nationwide. Just yesterday one of our co-workers wrote about life like decorations at this one house that almost had her calling 9-1-1 because they looked so real.

According to ibi (Information Builders), last year we spent close to $2.7 billion on decorations alone. We're spending more money on decorations that's rivaling the likes of Christmas! Traditionally we put lights on our house at Christmas time to show our love for the holidays. Nowadays, more and more people are putting 'Christmas lights' up at Halloween. The traditional clear, red, green and blue lights are being replaced by orange, purple and hot pink lights.

Now some people who have really embraced decorating for Halloween have taken it to the next level by synchronizing a light show to music. The resulting light displays are astonishing. I can't imagine how much preparation and planning goes into putting together one of these spectacular light shows, but they're awesome to watch.

Here are some of my favorites from around that web:

Metallica "Enter Sandman' from Tracy, California

'This Is Halloween' from 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' in California

Ray Parker, Jr. 'Ghostbusters'

Skrillex 'Bangarang'

Michael Jackson 'Thriller'

Rihanna + Eminem 'The Monster"

Michael Jackson mix