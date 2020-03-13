AT&T Suspends Broadband Data Caps During COVID-19 Crisis

AT&T is suspending data caps for broadband internet customers as millions of Americans stay home and face new work-from-home policies as the U.S. is trying to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“Many of our AT&T Internet customers already have unlimited home internet access, and we are waiving internet data overage for the remaining customers,” a company spokesperson said.

AT&T’s website indicates that while some of its users see no usage caps, others see usage caps ranging from as little as 150 GB to 1 terabyte per month. Users that use more than their allotted amount of data face penalties upwards of $10 per each additional 50 gigabytes consumed.

The spread of COVID-19 has led to a wave of event cancellations including Coachella, Stagecoach, the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, and the entire 2020 NBA season.