On Tuesday, a press release from Dallas, Texas County Health and Human Services confirmed the first case of monkeypox documented in the state of Texas.

Since we've spent the last few years worrying or at least somewhat alarmed by Covid-19, hearing about a potential outbreak of Monkeypox only adds to the ongoing sense that we may all be living in some burgeoning sci-fi novel.

According to the DCHHS, this person who contracted Monkeypox and tested positive last Monday, June 6 had recently done some international traveling to Mexico over the last month or so.

Since this positive test result confirms Monkeypox in this individual, officials have also identified people who have had direct contact with the patient and are monitoring them for symptoms of infection."

A few things we know about the monkeypox virus?

It is known to spread from person to person via direct contact with scabs, body fluids, and infectious sores according to the DCHHS press release that came out on Tuesday, June 8. It may also spread to those who are in "prolonged, face-to-face contact" with someone who is infected.

A few other "must-knows" straight from the CDC? Here's some info they shared via their own website regarding the virus:

CDC is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox that have been reported in several countries that don’t normally report monkeypox, including the United States.

CDC is urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox.

CDC is working with state and local health officials to identify people who may have been in contact with individuals who have tested positive for monkeypox, so they can monitor their health. ~Source: CDC.gov.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information.

