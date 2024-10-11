Vibe Killer: This Crime is Tarnishing the Reputation of ACL

Going to a music festival can be an amazing experience, especially here in Texas. We have multiple music festivals that take place in the Lone Star State each year but there are none bigger than Austin City Limits.

The festival celebrates Austin’s deep-rooted connection to live music and its culture. It takes place over two weekends in October in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

The first weekend is in the past, it seems like fans had lots of fun although there are lots of TikTok videos going around talking about one crime that killed the vibe of the party, that is pickpocketing and concert goers having their cell phones stolen.

How Much Crime Was Going On at ACL?

Whenever you get hundreds of thousands of people together it's not shocking to hear about some sort of crime taking place, but according to My San Antonio there were 42 reports of stolen cell phones. 44 thefts were reported in total, 225 calls for service, and 2 arrests that took place in the first weekend of the festival.

TikTok Tip to Make Sure You're Not a Victim

No one wants to have their cell phone stolen, especially when you’ve paid hundreds if not thousands of dollars to attend a festival. There was a TikTok released talking about how bad pickpocketing is at ACL. You should never leave your phone in your back pocket.

If you’re going to ACL this weekend, have fun, but stay aware of your surroundings and your belongings. There are people with sticky fingers looking to snatch your thousand-dollar cell phone, don’t let them.

