Congratulations to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on Their New Team Member

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are building quite the empire in Kansas City. Patrick is having a great year leading the Kansas City Chiefs and has an ownership stake in Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals along with a group bringing Whataburger restaurants to Kansas City. His wife, and fellow Whitehouse, Texas native, Brittany Mahomes, has an ownership stake in Kansas City's women's soccer team and her own athletic apparel clothes line. Now they can add a second aire to their empire's throne as they welcomed a new baby boy Monday, November 28.

Get our free mobile app

Baby Brother for Sterling Skye

Congratulations to the happy couple as Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III arrived Monday, November 28 weighing in at seven pounds, eight ounces. It seems that mother and son are doing very well. Patrick and Brittany made the arrival announcement together on Instagram with a simple photo of Patrick's feet in a onesie with a silver chain underneath with the nickname "Bronze."

Mahomes Family Expands

This is baby number two for the Whitehouse natives. Older sister, Sterling Skye, is almost two years old now. Congratulations, of course, poured in in the comment section including from Patrick's alma mater Texas Tech, Kansas City Royals and his Kansas City Chiefs.

patrickmahomes via Instagram patrickmahomes via Instagram loading...

Patrick's brother, Jackson, commented with a simple "BRONZEEEE."

patrickmahomes via Instagram patrickmahomes via Instagram loading...

East Texas Congrats and Cheering

Certainly a happy time for the East Texas power couple. All of East Texas sends it's congratulations on the birth and we'll keep rooting you on as the Kansas City Chiefs look to be Super Bowl favorites for this season. The Chiefs are currently in a five game winning streak with an overall record of 9-2 and sit atop the AFC. Their next game is in Cincinnati against the Bengals Sunday, December 4. This will be a great matchup between Patrick and Bengals quarterback, and LSU Tiger, Joe Burrow.

Congratulations Patrick and Brittany Mahomes and Go Chiefs!

The New, and Very Cool, H-E-B Brand Shop is Now Open in Kerrville H-E-B just keeps getting cooler and cooler making East Texans even more jealous we don't have one.

Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore But It Will Need a Lot of Work The home market is still wonky across East Texas so if you find a cheap home, you'll probably need to put some work into it.