Authorities Charge Lubbock Dentist With Child Pornography

The charges against 41-year-old Dr. Jason White, who was arrested on Thursday, January 14th, have been revealed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

It was originally reported that the FBI, along with the Department of Homeland Security and the Lubbock Police Department, raided White's office in the 4400 block of 98th Street. It was unknown at the time what White was being arrested for, though a local news outlet revealed anonymous law enforcement sources said it was related to child pornography.

The day after his arrest, it was officially revealed that White was charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography.

KAMC News reports that in December 2020, the Lubbock Police Department received a tip from two parents that White had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with their underaged children. It's said that White provided sexual devices to three underage boys, including a 13 year old. He also allegedly requested videos and sexually explicit content from the minors via text.

Additionally, it's reported that last summer, White requested a nude picture from a 17 year old while at his house in Lubbock. While at White's ranch in Post, Texas, it's alleged that he coerced a 16 year old into partially undressing, as well as showing them a video of a juvenile engaging in sexual acts.

Acting US Attorney Prerak Shah said of White's arrest:

The horrific nature of Mr. White’s crimes is only compounded by the fact that he leveraged his position of trust to target the most vulnerable. [...] Our office will continue to hunt down and prosecute these despicable individuals who exploit minors for sexual gratification and use technology to further victimize our children.

White faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas said.

The full release regarding White's arrest and the charges against him are available to read at the DOJ website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app