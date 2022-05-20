The Red Ranger Arrested, FBI Raids Austin St. John’s McKinney, TX Home

Austin St. John who starred as Jason Lee Scott a.k.a. the Red Power Ranger and leader of the group in the popular '90s television series was arrested after FBI agents raided his house in McKinney, TX.

Zordon of Eltar, the wise galactic wizard who fought for the side of good against the forces of evil, and was the mentor to the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, is not gonna like this at all.

One of St. John's neighbors tells TMZ that "approximately 15 FBI agents in tactical gear rolled up to St. John's home Thursday at 7 AM in Tahoe Suburbans in an upscale neighborhood in McKinney, Texas brandishing what looked like AR-15s as they approached his porch. They entered the home and when they came out they had a plus 1 -- St. John in handcuffs."

On the show he was the first Red Ranger and the team's first leader (later briefly the team’s second-in-command), he wielded the Power Sword, and piloted the Tyrannosaurus Dinozord and the Red Dragon Thunderzord.

St. John allegedly got 16 loans, totaling $3.5 million, which he used for personal purchases and not for the intended purpose. Even if it was used for the intended purpose, the feds claim it was obtained fraudulently.

TMZ is reporting that this was involving a massive federal indictment involving 18 people. The indictment alleges St. John was part of a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. You'll remember that as the program designed to help small businesses affected by COVID. If convicted he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

