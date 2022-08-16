A Longview, Texas man who had previously run twice for a seat on Longview's City Council has been arrested on a charge of child pornography.

Bernd Niels "Dutch" Deblouw is the owner of an info-tech biz in Longview called Longview I.T. In the past, he'd also been a firefighter in Longview, Texas.

According to the Longview News-Journal, "Deblouw earlier this year filed to run for the District 5 Longview City Council seat that was being vacated after Councilman David Wright chose not to seek a third term. Deblouw ran against Michelle Gamboa, who won the seat in the May election, and local attorney Jose Sanchez."

Deblouw had also run back in 2016 for District 5 seat and was also unsuccessful in that race.

The arrest of 37-year-old Bernd Niels “Dutch” Deblouw occurred on Sunday, August 14.

Longview Police shared in a recent post on their Facebook page that Deblouw was arrested "in the 5100 block of W. Marshall Avenue for possession of child pornography, a second-degree felony."

He was booked into Gregg County Jail and "charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography," according to a report from CBS 19.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please reach out.

As this is an ongoing and active investigation, the Longview Police Department asks that any person who may have information regarding this case please call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.

If you'd prefer, you can leave a tip and remain anonymous by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867). You can also do it online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

