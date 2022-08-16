Man Who Ran Twice for Longview, TX City Council Arrested for Child Porn
A Longview, Texas man who had previously run twice for a seat on Longview's City Council has been arrested on a charge of child pornography.
Bernd Niels "Dutch" Deblouw is the owner of an info-tech biz in Longview called Longview I.T. In the past, he'd also been a firefighter in Longview, Texas.
According to the Longview News-Journal, "Deblouw earlier this year filed to run for the District 5 Longview City Council seat that was being vacated after Councilman David Wright chose not to seek a third term. Deblouw ran against Michelle Gamboa, who won the seat in the May election, and local attorney Jose Sanchez."
Deblouw had also run back in 2016 for District 5 seat and was also unsuccessful in that race.
The arrest of 37-year-old Bernd Niels “Dutch” Deblouw occurred on Sunday, August 14.
Longview Police shared in a recent post on their Facebook page that Deblouw was arrested "in the 5100 block of W. Marshall Avenue for possession of child pornography, a second-degree felony."
He was booked into Gregg County Jail and "charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography," according to a report from CBS 19.
This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please reach out.
If you'd prefer, you can leave a tip and remain anonymous by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867). You can also do it online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.