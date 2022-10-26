This is Why People Can’t Stop Talking About This Bakery in Tyler, TX

There's a bakery in Tyler, Texas that people seem really excited about.

We have many great bakeries in East Texas. And clearly, it seems we have another one. Lately, people just can't stop talking about how much they adore this new little place at 119 West Front Street in Tyler.

On top of that, we're seeing crazy buzz over this delightful spot.

Lourdes Marie Bakery in Tyler is a "homemade and Asian-inspired bakery," according to their own Facebook page. Oooh, how delightfully interesting. They also mentioned there that they're still working on becoming "fully open."

Even so, what we've been hearing about just their "limited" menu is making us more than curious.

That curiosity only grows when you look at their menu. Yes, it's a bakery offering delicious (so we've heard) cookies, cakes, cupcakes, and sylanas. But they also serve bread such as pan de coco and cheese rolls, as well as a wide variety of specialty drinks like boba, slushes, coffee drinks, and more.

Some of the cookies we've been hearing about the most are the seasonal gingerbread cookies as well as the shortbread cookies. I'm putting those on my "try first" list.

But I tell ya what has me extra-intrigued right now is their daily menu.

Their menu listed some of the "daily offerings" which included empanadas, chicken pies, and bao buns.

If you don't recognize some of these, rest assured in time you will. This bakery has already made such an impact on many East Texans, we have a feeling it will be here for a long, long time.

I'll be back with an update after visiting soon. Have you been?

Here are a few photos of what you have to look forward to:

[LOOK]: What is the Bakery in Tyler, Texas People Can't Stop Talking About? If you don't recognize some of these, rest assured in time you will. This bakery has already made such an impact on many East Texans, we have a feeling it will be here for a long, long time.

15 of the Very Best Places to Get Cookies in Tyler, According to Residents East Texas does food VERY well. And thankfully for me and my fellow "cookie monsters," that includes quite a few GREAT options to get some of the best in Tyler.