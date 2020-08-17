The stage is set and you can feel the excitement in the air as the 2020 Democratic Convention kicks off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin all this week.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Democratic National Convention will take place August 17th - 20th virtually due to COVID-19 and all eyes will be on former Vice President Joe Biden as he prepares to accept the party's nomination for President of the United States from his home state of Delaware on Thursday (August 20th) per variety.

History was made as Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his pick for Vice President which is the first African-American woman to be nominated for that position. She will officially accept the party's nomination on Wednesday (August 19th).

What would the DNC be without former President Barack Obama to appear and speak about his former Vice President Wednesday (August 19th) former First Lady Michelle Obama will speak on Monday (August 17th) and Biden's wife Jill will speak on Tuesday (August 18th).

Here's a list of some of music biggest stars who will be leading their support to the Democratic National Convention.

John Legend

Billie Eilish

The Chicks

Common

Jennifer Hudson

Billy Porter

Leon Bridges

Maggie Rogers

Prince Royce

Stephen Stills

There will also be performances with renditions of the National Anthem, American classics and new songs to uplift and inspire. Also, a feature of the National Anthem will be performed by youth choir members from across America.

You can attend the DNC virtually this year and for more information on how you watch it you can click here.