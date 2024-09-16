Remember the Last Time Texas ‘Turned Blue’ in a Presidential Election?

In recent memory, Texas has been known as a 'red state' when it comes to many political elections--including the Presidential election.

I don't have to tell you that 2024 is turning into a heck of a fight when it comes to who will become the next President of the United States.

No, this is NOT a political post. Heaven knows there has been enough polarization of people all across the country--including here in Longview and Tyler, Texas.

Are the candidates and their rhetoric causing such a divide or are the social media 'echo chambers' to blame? Perhaps it is the mainstream media swaying people one way or another?

Well, that could be the subject of another post entirely.

But for our purposes here, due to the fierceness of the political battle, some Texans are trying to remember the last time the Lone Star State's electoral college votes went blue.

A story shared by KXAN based in Austin, Texas reveals that some wonder if Texas is on track to become more of a swing state in years past. The article states:

'A poll released this week by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that while Pres. Joe Biden didn’t perform well in the Lone Star State, Vice President Kamala Harris is more popular than expected.'

It went on to say that although Trump still has a lead in a recent poll, the difference is narrower than in election years past.

When was the last time Texas voted blue in a Presidential election year?

The last time Texas' electoral college votes helped to elect a Democrat was in the days of Jimmy Carter in 1976. At that time, Carter received 100K more votes than the incumbent, Republican Gerald Ford.

So while it would be a surprise and/or shock to see Texas turn blue in 2024, it has happened before.

Whatever your political views, make sure you are registered to vote and make your voice heard.

