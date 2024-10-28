VIDEO: Texas Coach Slams Former President Trump During Press Conference

During a recent press conference, a Texas coach had quite a few things to say regarding the upcoming Presidential Election.

Coach Popovich endorsed Biden before the 2020 election and has been quite outspoken about his support for Vice President Kamala Harris. While Texas has leaned 'red' toward Republicans for many years now, 78-year-old Popovich cast his vote for Harris in this 2024 election.

While San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has never been a fan of the former President, he reiterated those feelings when asked his opinion about the upcoming election.

After the San Antonio Spurs won against the Houston Rockets, when asked about the election, Clutchpoints.com reports Popovich 'took another opportunity to rip the Republican candidate after his team's win over the Houston Rockets in their home opener.'

What followed during the press conference in San Antonio, Texas was Spurs' head coach unloading on the former President.

Popovich's comments were captured by Theo Quintard, who is a Spurs reporter. Popovich said:

“[Donald Trump is] pathetic; he's small. He's a whiner, we all know that. You wouldn't have him babysit your kids. You wouldn't hire him if you had a small business; you want that man in your business? There's no way. But you're gonna vote for him for president because he's strong?"

Popovich went on to say that Vice President Kamala Harris 'whipped his a** in the debate' and that 'he's a damaged man.'

Whatever one's political views, the strong comments may come as a surprise to some San Antonio Spurs fans in Texas. Then again, we may have grown accustomed to the more antagonistic tone on both sides during these last few elections.

