Bart Crow Takes Us On A Tour of Austin in New ‘Boots’ Video

Bart Crow is back on Texas radio with a swampy new country song called "Boots," and this week he unleashed the song's new music video. In it Crow takes turns with himself driving and riding in a pimped out pink limo.

In June 2019, after laying low for a bit, Bart Crow was ready to make sure everyone knew that he wasn't finished yet, releasing a new EP aptly titled I'm Not Finished. The project featured three new songs, a cover of "You've Got a Friend in Me," and a long-awaited update of "Wear My Ring."

All of this was supposed to set the stage for a big 2020, but yeah, COVID happened. With the plan for his new EP to be released last spring scrapped, after deciding against trying to promote a new record during a pandemic, everything just kinda go put on hold at the Crow camp, you know, like the rest of the world.

Well, now that things have settled down, as we learn more about COVID, Bart is ready to release his new EP, Pretty Good Heart, later this month.

