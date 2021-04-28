Tops in Texas: Wade & Randy, Bart Crow, & Casey Donahew

A big shake up this week as several acts tumble from the top five. With all the changes will Bart Crow and company be able to hang on to the top spot? To do it they'll have to hold off several strong charges from the likes of Casey Donahew, Randy Rogers & Wade Bowne, and Josh Ward. Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Mike Ryan - Can Down

9. Josh Abbott Band - Settle Me Down

8. Saints Eleven - Home Is

7. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You

6. Mark Powell - I Hope I'm Holding You

5. Curtis Grimes - Friends

4. Josh Ward - A Cowboy Can

3. Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen - Hold My Beer

2. Casey Donahew - Queen for a Night

1. Bart Crow - Pocket Full of Kisses

Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

Bog congratulations to Bart Crow who remains at No. 1 for a second consecutive week. Can Crow hold off Rogers, Bowen, and Donahew next week? It'll certainly won't be an easy task.

