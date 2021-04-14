Tops in Texas: Josh Abbott Band, Bart Crow, & Parker McCollum

This week Josh Abbott and the boys look to hang on to the top spot on Texas radio. But to do it they'll have to hold off Bart Crow, Curtis Grimes, and Parker McCollum. Does anyone have what it takes have what it takes to pass by JAB? Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Saints Eleven - Home Is

9. Casey Donahew - Queen for a Night

8. Chad Cooke Band - Bringing Country Back

7. Mark Powell - I Hope I'm Holding You

6. Teague Brothers Band - Fingers and Thumbs

5. Josh Ward - A Cowboy Can

4. Curtis Grimes - Friends

3. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You

2. Bart Crow - Pocket Full of Kisses

1. Josh Abbott Band - Settle Me Down

Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

Two bands inside the Top 5 this week, Josh Abbott Band and Parker McCollum, will be playing our sold out Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on May 1st in Tyler, TX.

Give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck features interviews with the scene's biggest acts

