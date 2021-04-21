Tops in Texas: Parker McCollum, Bart Crow, & Josh Abbott Band

This week Josh Abbott and the boys look to hold of a few hard charges from their compadres and maintain the top spot on Texas radio. Can they do it or will Bart Crow, Curtis Grimes, or Parker McCollum have what it takes to pass up Josh and the boys? Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Jake Bush - Better By The Beer

9. Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen - Hold My Beer

8. Saints Eleven - Home Is

7. Mark Powell - I Hope I'm Holding You

6. Josh Ward - A Cowboy Can

5. Casey Donahew - Queen for a Night

4. Curtis Grimes - Friends

3. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You

2. Josh Abbott Band - Settle Me Down

1. Bart Crow - Pocket Full of Kisses

