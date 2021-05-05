Tops in Texas: Bart Crow, Wade & Randy, Casey Donahew

After two big weeks atop Texas radio, will Bart Crow be able to keep his latest smash "Pocket Full of Kisses" at No. 1 for a third week? It won't be easy. The latest from Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, "Hold My Beer" is flying up the chart. Plus Casey Donahew and Curtis Grimes are both eyeballin' No. 1. Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Jake Bush - Better By The Beer

9. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You

8. Mark Powell - I Hope I'm Holding You

7. Mike Ryan - Can Down

6. Josh Ward - A Cowboy Can

5. Saints Eleven - Home Is

4. Curtis Grimes - Friends

3. Bart Crow - Pocket Full of Kisses

2. Casey Donahew - Queen for a Night

1. Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen - Hold My Beer

Big congratulations to Wade & Randy who reach the top in five short weeks. The dyamic duo able to Casey, and Curtis at bay for at least one more week. Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

