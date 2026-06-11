Many families in Texas love to spend time outdoors. If your family is excited to spend more time outdoors this summer, you’re in luck as Bass Pro Shops in Tyler will be giving away hundreds of free rods and reels to kids so they can do more fishing.

Bass Pro Shops Bringing Free Fishing Fun to Tyler

According to KETK, as summer temperatures have arrived in East Texas, it’s time to spend more time enjoying everything that Texas has to offer. That's why it's great to hear that Bass Pro Shops locations across the U.S. and Canada will donate over 55,000 rods and reels to youth-focused nonprofit organizations.

The donations are made annually as part of Bass Pro Shops' Gone Fishing event.

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When and Where the Gone Fishing Event Takes Place

The events taking place in Tyler will be completely free for families to attend on June 13, June 14, June 20, and June 21 all taking place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

During the Gone Fishing events in Tyler, kids are encouraged to pick up a rod and reel even if it’s their first time and there is a good chance that they will catch their first fish at the store’s free catch and release pond. They will also get a free photo to document their first fish ever!

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How Many Free Rods and Reels Will Be Given Away?

At the event in Tyler, Bass Pro Shops is expected to hand out 500 fishing rods and reels to kids in attendance.

Even if you're not an avid angler, there's something exciting about feeling that first tug on your fishing line. It’s awesome that Bass Pro Shops is doing everything possible to help kids to experience that. If you have time, stop by and bring the kids.

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