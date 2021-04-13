Baylor Basketball Tours Texas After National Championship

Just over a week ago the Baylor Bears rocked number one overall seed Gonzaga 86-70 to win the National Championship. It capped off an impressive run for the state of Texas in the most successful tournament run by any state ever in the NCAA Tournament. The first Men's Basketball National Championship since Texas Western's historic win in 1966.

On a side note, the State of Texas went 6-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and The University of Texas Longhorns took the only loss.

Now, a week later, the Baylor Bears are on their victory tour.

The first stop was a trip to Texas Governor Greg Abbott where they outfitted the Governor with a bright yellow jersey and piled in the Speaker's Chamber to shoot a quick congratulations.

Next up the Bears will head back to Waco where they have a parade scheduled to celebrate the victory amongst the Baylor fans.

After the parade, I assume Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears will get back on the grind to try and repeat their National Championship next season. Baylor will likely lose Mark Vital, Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, and Davion Mitchell to the professional ranks.

It would seem like the Bears will take a big step back. Not so fast though, Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer have both been big-time scorers off the bench and could easily turn that into big point outputs as starters. The Baylor Bears also are likely to return Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. That's starting to look like a pretty good roster yet again. Add in a Top 10 recruiting class and Baylor will be in the mix for a Big 12 Championship next season and if everything goes right, NCAA tournament success as well.