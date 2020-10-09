Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It was inevitable with positive COVID-19 tests all over the country. A Big 12 head coach has now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kansas' Les Miles does not have a fever, isn't showing symptoms and is still coaching the Jayhawks remotely.

"Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely," Les Miles said in a statement. "Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings."

Miles finished: "Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!"

This news came just a day after Miles told the Jayhawks faithful on his weekly radio show that he "had a cold." The show is held in front of a live crowd at a restaurant in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks are off this weekend, along with the Baylor Bears, who have shuttered football activities this week in response to positive tests and contact tracing.

Kansas Athletics Director Jeff Long added: "Coach Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 through our surveillance testing. At this time, we believe he will be able to continue to perform his head coaching duties. Based on the other test results, no other coaches tested positive. As long as Coach Miles does not develop symptoms or have a fever, we anticipate he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17."

Well wishes to Les Miles, who certainly seems to be in the at-risk category for the novel coronavirus. Offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon would likely be the head coach if Miles had to miss a game.

Miles is the 4th head coach since the start of the 2020 season to test positive for COVID-19 and the first in the Big 12.

Texas Tech is scheduled to host the Jayhawks the final week of the season on December 5th, 2020.