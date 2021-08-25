Texas Tech President Talks Big 12 Plans and Veterinary School

Wednesday on Sunrise LBK with Dave King and Tom Collins, The President of Texas Tech University Dr. Lawrence Schovanec joined Dave and Tom to talk about the future of the Big 12 and what Tech's plans are, the PUF fund, Tech classes starting and their attendance this year, and the opening of the Tech veterinary school.

The conversation started when Dr. Schovanec was asked about the future of the Big 12. The President said that Tech has been obsessed with this issue since the news broke, and that they are in discussion for viable additions, but that they have to be carful to handle things in a way that minimizes the financial loss impact of UT and OU. Additionally, he wonders if they can reconstruct the league in a way that gets the fanbase excited, and in a way that allows coaches to recruit. "Those are things that are ongoing and being discussed. What would you add to the league to keep a situation where we would be enthusiastic and financially viable?" Schovanec said. He went on to comment on how, while they have a few years to prepare, things are still starting to change, saying, "I think there's going to be some decisions in the short term that will probably be alarming to some people... but I do think that in the next 2 to 3 years there's going to be so much change in college football, and collegiate athletics in general, that the final shoe hasn't dropped."

Dr. Schovanec was then asked what the possible schools that could join are. He explained that it would be improper for him to say at this time, but that they are in several discussions with some good schools. He did comment, however, that you probably would not need to think too hard to guess who they might be.

The President also talked about how Tech is looking with the new semester starting. Classes started at Texas Tech this past Monday, and Schovanec explained that attendance is up slightly compared to last year. However, final enrollment will not take place until the 20th class day. They are being wary of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but many seem to be excited to be back having classes. Schovanec was also asked to talk about the Tech veterinary school. He explained that he was there a couple weeks ago, where there was a special event being held in honor of Bob Duncan. There are 64 students in the first class, and the president said that they are all excited and that things are going very well. "This is a success story," Schovanec said.

Listen to the full interview with Tech President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec in the audio above.

