Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Calls for End to COVID-19 Testing in Final Four

Baylor Bears ladies basketball head coach Kim Mulkey is making headlines for her comments about ending COVID-19 testing and allowing infected players to participate, but what did she really say?

The Lady Bears were eliminated from the NCAA's Women's Tournament after getting beat by UConn 69-67 in the Elite Eight. According to a report shared by our partners at News 10, both players and coaches have been tested for coronavirus daily throughout the tourney. As of Saturday, there were only two confirmed positive tests out of the 15,400 tests at the Women's tourney only.

Mulkey said, “I don’t think my words matter, but after the games today, tomorrow, there’s four teams left I think on the men’s side and the women’s side, they need to dump the COVID testing.”

Mulkey would go on to say, “Wouldn’t it be a shame to keep COVID testing and then you got kids that end up having tested positive or something, and they don’t get to play in the Final Four,” Mulkey said. “So you need to just forget the COVID tests and let the four teams that are playing in each Final Four, go battle it out.”

Mulkey herself tested positive for COVID-19 back in January. That forced the cancellation of Baylor's regular season game against UConn.

The comment may sound insensitive, especially from someone who has tested positive in the past, but ultimately I believe Mulkey just wants the kids to be able to play in the biggest games of their college careers.

Besides, the NCAA makes the decisions, and a spokesman with the organization told ESPN that they will continue to conduct tests until the end of the tournament on Sunday.

By the way, The lady Bears have been eliminated, but the Baylor Men's team is in the final four. Their next game will be against Houston on Saturday.

Sic 'Em, Bears!

