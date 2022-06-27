Here in Tyler, Texas we love taking our boats out for fun in the summer. And as we are looking at record breaking heat this year, diving head first into Lake Palestine starts to look even more appealing. Let this serve as another friendly reminder, y'all, whether you are travelling or staying local, please be safe out there.

Get our free mobile app

We've got so many swim and fish-worthy lakes in the Lone Star State, and as long as you are safe most of them are just as safe to hop into on a hot summer day. However there are several ways lakes can become dangerous, too many times alcohol plays a major roll in these lake deaths. And far too often these accidents are due to negligence on the part of visitors or boat operators.

State records reveal that more than 300 people drown in Texas each year. According to AZ Animals there are a few lakes you should probably take off the list to visit, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution.

From major touristy spots to more back woods water stops, boat-related accidents and drownings are always at the top of the list when it comes to lake-related deaths.

What's more heartbreaking is it's overwhelmingly contributed "boating collisions and failure to observe safety precautions. Figures show that about 85% of victims in boating accidents were not wearing life jackets, and so their deaths were preventable."

Cooling off in a lake always makes for a good time, just be sure to be safe every time you're out there. Here are 7 of the most dangerous lakes in Texas.

Be Careful, Y'all, These are the 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas According to AZ Animals there are a few lakes you should probably take off your list to visit, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution. State records reveal that more than 300 people drown in Texas each year.

LOOK INSIDE: Most Expensive, Beautiful Home in Houston Ever has a Frickin' Moat So, yeah, if you're reading this there's a very good chance this home is out of your price range. Hell, it's out of the price range of 99.9% of us, maybe more. But that doesn't mean we can't peep in on how the other .00001% are living there in Houston, TX, right?