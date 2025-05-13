(KNUE-FM) Although many East Texans may not be surprised to hear that two East Texas lakes have earned national recognition for fishing, we are proud to hear it!

East Texas Hooks National Fishing Honors

East Texas is a great place to live for fishing (and many other things). We've known that for a while, but it's nice to see our East Texas lakes getting the credit they deserve on a national level.

CBS19 reports that FishingBooker, a major online resource for anglers, recently posted a list that declared two of our East Texas lakes among the best places to fish in the nation.

Lake Fork and Toledo Bend Reservoir.

Hey, the rest of the country is finally catching on.

Lake Fork has long been known for producing record-smashing largemouth bass since 1980, and is well-managed.

Toledo Bend Reservoir covers a 65-mile section of the Sabine River, which is the geographical boundary between Texas and our lovely Louisiana neighbors. It is also known for largemouth bass fishing year-round, plus plenty of catfish and crappie.

For native East Texans, misty mornings or sunset twilights on the water, waiting for that perfect bite, are a common experience. We've shared plenty of "big fish" tales by fires with friends and beers. We've also hosted anglers from all over coming to fish in our East Texas lakes.

What Makes These Lakes So Legendary

We already know our East Texas lakes are lovely. Like many other Texas lakes, Lake Fork and Toledo Bend Reservoir are well cared for, stocked, and primed to catch the fish you want to post to your Instagram.

Plus, consider the marinas, bait shops, and boat ramps all over East Texas. Around here, people don't just "fish." It's a part of the East Texas lifestyle.

Anglers Already Know—Now the Nation Does Too

So listen, if it's been too long since you've been on the water, consider this a sign to load up a cooler and head out. We've already known this for a long time, and now the rest of America knows it, too.

There's something about fishing in East Texas. Something special.

Be careful around these lakes, though:

