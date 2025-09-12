It's one of those things that many Texans wish they could do more of: travelling. But it's expensive and time-consuming, so it's not always easy to get checkmarks on that ol' traveling bucket list.

Texas, once again, to the rescue. Did you know that thanks to the size, the different cultures, and varied climates of Texas, we've got so many cool and unusual places right here? Even a few areas that truly feel like you've just landed after a long, expensive international flight.

Beautiful Texas Spots That Feel Like Another Country

Thanks to TikTok, we can now get a glimpse of these beautiful locations and then decide to go visit them. Beautiful places right here in the Lone Star State.

People who visit this place say it's like being in another place (not Texas) and another time.

Known as the “Queen of Missions,” this is the largest of the missions and was restored by the WPA in the 1930s. Today, four missions make up the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park. At one point in time, they were part of Spanish Colonialism in Texas and Mission San Jose, which celebrated its Tricentennial in '20.

2. Adriatica Village in McKinney.

This place looks and feels like Europe with zero connecting transatlantic flights.

According to one poster on TripAdvisor, the original developer patterned the design and feel after Dubrovnik in Southern Croatia. It is a housing development intended to create a village lifestyle. There are shops, dining, and a sense of community.

This park was originally constructed between 1917 and 1918, but it closed in 2007 for renovations. The area was once just a rock quarry before it was donated to the city to construct a park. It is open to the public daily from dawn until dusk.

There you go! Now you can travel the world without even leaving Texas.