The 8 Best Places to Get Donuts According to Tyler, TX People

Recently, people who live in or near Tyler, Texas chimed in on what they consider to be the best places to get donuts in the area.

Ah, donuts. How we adore these little fried, iced, jelly-filled, morsels of delight. Do you have a favorite? For some, it's the classic glazed donut we can't get over, and often, these most basic of options are often used as the measure of how good a donut shop is--perhaps because of the simplicity?

Do you have a favorite kind of donut? What is your "go-to?"

Some people love chocolate glazed (though I tend to like these the least in most places I go.) Others want lemon, raspberry, or cream-filled varieties. Personally, my all-time favorite is the French Cruller, though I struggle to find many of these in our area. And we can't forget the most recent passion loved by so many--the cronut.

Granted, here at the beginning of a New Year and since so many of us have likely made a resolution or two, it may not be the BEST time, per se, to write about the best places to get donuts in Tyler, TX. However, life is all about balance, right? And thus, sometimes, even when we're doing our best to eat more healthfully an occasional treat is okay, right?

When it comes to finding great places to eat any kind of food, there are usually SO many delicious options in the Tyler, TX area.

Interesting though to see that there weren't more donut spots mentioned in a recent online social media post. But perhaps when it comes to donuts, it's quality over quantity? Hmm. Personally, I think there's room for a few more options--but we are so thankful for the ones we have.

Let's take a quick look at the 8 places in the Tyler, TX area where locals say they like to get donuts the most:

OK, now it only seems right to mention where to get some of the best cookies in the area--ya know, for dessert. ;)

