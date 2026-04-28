(Palmer Lake, Colorado) - Over the last year and a half or so, Buc-ee's has been fighting hard to build a second location in the state of Colorado. Their first location in Johnstown opened in 2022. This second location was proposed in the small town of Palmer Lake.

The residents fought back, hard, and appeared to have won, preventing Buc-ee's from building there. Now it appears that Buc-ee's is trying to build again in the town of Palmer Lake. Will another battle ensue over this location?

Buc-ee's Battle with the City of Palmer Lake

The residents of Palmer Lake, Colorado did not want a proposed Buc-ee's in their town. They were so adamant about it that they formed a group to sue their city. After a while, some compromise plans were introduced (KNUE).

If Buc-ee's were to build in Palmer Lake, the company would need to build two water wells, pay for road improvements, and other stipulations. It seemed that the two sides could finally agree and the build would be approved. However, in March of 2025, Buc-ee's withdrew it's annexation plans and the residents celebrated a victory.

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Buc-ee's Makes Huge Land Purchase in Colorado

Now it's being reported that Buc-ee's has allegedly spent $10 million to buy 53.4 acres of land in Palmer Lake across from the intersection of Beacon Lite Road and County Line Road, just west of Interstate 25 (mysanantonio.com). It appears that two well permits have been issued for that area, as well, that can produce millions of gallons of water each year. It's unclear if this is same contested area from past battles between Buc-ee's and Palmer Lake residents.

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No applications have been submitted by Buc-ee's. No building permits have been issued to Buc-ee's. We'll have to wait and see if Buc-ee's is really planning to build here and if there is another fight on their hands.

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Responses to Wanting a Buc-ee's in California Gallery Credit: Buc-ees Lovers Facebook Group