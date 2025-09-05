It's a fact. The best high school football movies are always set in Texas. I don't make the rules; it's just a fact.

In the great state of Texas, during the fall, Friday nights are revered, and our young men are forged in football pads and exalted to legends in their hometowns.

Texas's Most Unique High School Football Stadiums

Texas regularly has more players in the NFL than any other state. Last year, we had 211 Texans playing for the National Football League. California was in a distant second place with a paltry 151. And we won't even mention that around 10 million more people live in the Golden State than here.

Mistakenly sitting next to the opposing teams' parents (which happened at my high school because we only had bleachers on one side) is not something you'll have to worry about at these Texas high school stadiums. Most here are massive, and we are sure to keep opposing fans separated.

Texas is home to many impressive high school football stadiums, and the price tags on the 10 biggest range from a staggering $38 million to an even more staggering $80 million.

Interestingly, the stadium with the largest capacity only comes in at No. 4 on the list. And the stadium taking the top spot holds fewer fans than all but the stadium in the 10th spot. If you'd like a complete rundown of the most expensive stadiums in Texas, click here.

Any ISD in Texas can drop millions on a brand-new stadium, though. How about we look at some of The Most Unique High School Football Stadiums in Texas? And let us know if there are any that need to be added to the list.