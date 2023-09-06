UPDATED: Texas’ Top 10 Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums in ’23

Fact: Every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men forged in football pads, exalted to legends in their hometowns. From Dallas, TX to Dekalb, TX we love football.

This year Texas has more players in the NFL than any other state. We've got 211 in the pros compared to second place California with 151. And we won't even mention that there are right around 10 million more people living in The Golden State.

Talk about culture shock, though. Where I graduated high school we shared our football stadium with our crosstown rivals, and there were only bleachers on one side of the field. I'll tell you this, it's awkward yelling obscenities about an opposing player only to find out their mom is sitting two rows over and heard every word.

That, though, is not something you'll have to worry about at these massive Texas high school stadiums.

Texas is home to many impressive high school football stadiums, and the price tags on the 10 biggest range from a staggering $38 million to an even more staggering $80 million.

Interestingly, the stadium with the largest capacity only comes in at No. 4 on the list. And the stadium taking the top spot actually holds less fans than all but the stadium in the 10th spot.

Any guesses which school lands at No. 1? You may be surprised. Let's dive into it, the ten most expensive high school football stadiums according to WFAA.

