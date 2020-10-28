Poll: What’s the Best Halloween Candy?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

It's about to be Halloween again, and this year I would say everyone is welcoming it with open arms. Not only do the kids get excited to get to dress up and eat candy, but the adults do, as well. Do you find yourself picking through your kid's haul every year looking for your favorites? I assure you that you aren't alone.

Each year around this time, I find myself in a heated debate about the best Halloween candy, and I think that's because my answer is always candy corn. The people that also like this treat, which basically represents Halloween in America, always have my back. It's the weirdos who don't like candy corn that get me going.

I asked Amber, my co-host on Taste of Country Nights, and she firmly said Butterfinger is the best candy. While I do agree that's a great second-place choice to the candy corn, I wonder if others share her same opinion.

Let's get into a heated debate, as adults with maybe too much time on our hands! What's the best Halloween candy?