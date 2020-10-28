Tim Horton’s, Burger King, Popeyes Adding Contactless Drive-Thrus

The changes will likely be completed by 2022.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. has announced that they're going to be making some upgrades to the drive-thrus at several of their brands.

The company, which owns Tim Horton's, Burger King, and Popeye's, will be installing 40,000 digital screens with "predictive selling" technology and the ability to accept contactless payments.

"Our guests have sought out our drive-thru lanes for our iconic food and beverages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – even in the face of mandated dining room closures around the world," said Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International. "We believe strongly that it is time to modernize our drive-thru lanes throughout the US and Canada to provide even better, quicker, and contactless service for our guests. This includes presenting menu options on digital screens that are tailored for each guest, as well as integrating our loyalty program at the moment of ordering and providing remote, contactless payment to speed up our drive-thru lanes in the near future."

You may have already seen one of these new drive-thru screens - they started installing some of them back in September. The company is also assessing their restaurant locations to see if they can install double drive-thrus.

I'm all in favor of this, as long as it doesn't take jobs away. I'm painfully aware that fast-food jobs barely pay enough for people to make their rent but, in the year of COVID, people are working whatever jobs they can to make ends meet. So let's hope that this doesn't jeopardize any of those positions.