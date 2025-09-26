(KNUE-FM) They say this is the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Texas. Given that Texas is packed with numerous delightful roadside diners and mom-and-pop establishments, that's something to take seriously. However, according to a website dedicated to investigating these topics, you might want to visit this "hole-in-the-wall" tucked away in a small town in West Texas.

They Claim This Place is the Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Texas

Whoa, that's a big statement. After all, Texas boasts a plethora of great hole-in-the-wall options. And who are "they," you may wonder?

Who Picked the Best Hole-in-the-Wall in Texas?

In this case, the ranking of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Texas was compiled by The Daily Meal, a website dedicated to all things food. So, I guess they know what they're talking about.

I gotta tell you, though, I'm sure it was hard for them to pick the "best," given all of the fantastic options. By the way, they listed the "best" in every U.S. state.

What Counts as a True “Hole-in-the-Wall?"

Chef's Resource describes it as "an eatery that is usually small, unassuming, and often tucked away in an inconspicuous location."

However, these places are often renowned for their delicious food, exceptional customer service, and/or something extra special that makes them a beloved gem in their communities and among those passing through, seeking some of the best eats in town.

Meet Owl Drug Store in Coleman, Texas

So, back to the subject at hand:

Which place was named by The Daily Meal as the "Best Hole-in-the-Wall" restaurant in Texas? Are you familiar with Owl Drug Store in Coleman, Texas? Well, you will want to be after this.

What Makes Owl Drug Stand Out?

The Daily Meal had this to say about Owl Drug Store:

"Not many old-fashioned soda fountain grill pharmacy combos exist today in America, but this one in the small town of Coleman, Texas, is thriving. The quaint, old-timey atmosphere makes regulars and visitors alike feel at home, but it doesn't stop there."

The website went on to share the rave reviews it saw about Owl Drug, highlighting the amazing burgers and breakfast, as well as the truly exceptional staff that makes customers feel genuinely welcome.

Owl drug coleman texas Behold, the famous Owl Burger!

A Must-Stop on Your Texas Foodie Road Trip

If you're in the area or just love taking foodie road trips through Texas, you'll want to add this place to the list.

Share Your Favorite Hidden Gem

What are your favorite "hole-in-the-wall" restaurants you love that you think everyone should try? Please shoot me a note at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

