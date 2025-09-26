George Strait sang it best, "I sure do like those Christmas cookies, babe." It was nearly three years ago, Christmas, that Tyler, TX, said "hello!" to a bakery that we believe King George would love.

It's a bakery that specializes in macaroons and gourmet cookies. Rose City Sweets, located at 13233 Frankston Hwy in Tyler, has been open for three years now, and every day it's become more and more beloved in East Texas.

Rose City Sweets in Tyler is AMAZING.

Now, if you haven't tried their macarons yet, it's time to do some real soul searching. After reading some of the reviews online, if you love macarons, you'll want to visit this locally owned business soon.

Here are a few reviews:

Rebecca M. says, "I bought the Christmas Tree macaron at NobiliTea in Nacogdoches and it was absolutely amazing! It tasted just like the Little Debbie Christmas Tree cakes. I’ve never had a macaron that tasted as good as Rose City Sweets. I have lived as well as traveled all over the world and nothing comes close to it. I highly recommend Rose City Sweets!"

Kim C. "Macarons!!! Some of the best I’ve ever had, including the ones I had in France!! The Holiday flavors are incredible. Keep up the fantastic work!!"

Gena D: "Best I’ve ever tasted. Great variety and they look beautiful."

Ice Box Italian Ice "We tried 6 different flavors. EVERY single one was a delight. Especially impressed with the starburst macaron. It was pretty and tasted like a star burst Thank you for amazing treats."

You may've seen their macarons for sale at businesses around town, but if you weren't aware, you can now get them at their very own store.