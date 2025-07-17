There's nothing like a nice cool dip in the lake on a hot summer day here in Texas. The thing about Texas lakes during the summer is that they're not always that nice or cool... but they are usually full of tree stumps!

I was pleasantly surprised to find that Reader's Digest has named one small Texas lake one of the best for swimming here the United States of America.

Inks Lake Named One Of America's Best for Swimming

Have you ever swum in Inks Lake? If not, it's time to make a trek to the Texas Hill Country and dive right in. Inks Lake State Park has everything: boating, scuba diving, paddleboards, camping, fishing, and, of course, swimming.

Inks Lake isn’t just one of the best swimming lakes in the USA—it’s a gem tucked among rocky hills, shady hardwood forests and rolling terrain. Its real claim to fame? The Devil’s Waterhole, a not-so-secret swimming spot ringed by high cliffs. That alone is worth a trip, especially if you’re up for a cliff jump into the cool, blue water.

That's right, in addition to nationally recognized lake swimming, you can find some great family camping too. They've got nearly 200 campsites or 22 cabins (two are ADA-accessible). You can pick a site and stay lakeside, or most have easy access to the lake.

And for all the anglers out there, you'll be hooking sunfish, catfish, and several species of bass. You can fish from two different fishing piers or, if you prefer, put in at the boat ramp.

