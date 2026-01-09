(KNUE-FM) Here in Texas we are so fortunate that one of the biggest hot spots for seeing celebrities is also known for having some of the best margaritas. We have lots of great beer to choose from with quite a few good ones being brewed right here in the Lone Star State. But sometimes it’s not beer that we want, how about a delicious and refreshing margarita.

A Celebrity Hotspot in Fort Worth

Most people know that the Fort Worth Stockyards are one of the most fun places to go in Texas, but not far from there is a wildly popular Mexican restaurant that is known for having the best margaritas. Even if there is a wait to be seated, you will want to make sure that you grab a meal and margarita from Joe T. Garcia’s.

What Makes This Texas Restaurant So Popular

Celebrities seem to stop by Joe T. Garcia’s all the time.

Every actor, athlete, and big name that has ever come to perform or play in the Dallas or Fort Worth area stops in to grab a bite to eat. Let’s look at some of the celebs who have visited Joe T. Garcia’s to make sure they get one of the best margaritas in the state of Texas.

Why Texans Call This the Best Margarita

We must admit that we are spoiled here in Texas with so many places serving margaritas, you can even find canned margaritas at your local grocery store or gas station. But when you’re talking about the best margarita in Texas, you’re not going to get that at a convenience store, you’ll need to stop at a restaurant.

And there is one popular restaurant that is known to have a margarita famous for its generous pour of tequila.

