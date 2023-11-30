This Tyler, TX Delicious Pizza Hot Spot Deserves Gold Stars

Holy cow. OK, You guys were right. Hands down, this is one of the best pizza places in Tyler, Texas. It is just so good.

As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.

However, just the sheer amount of raves we've heard about Topp's Pizza in Tyler, TX on Shiloh Road finally pushed us past the point of skepticism, into sincere curiosity, and finally to action.

I was out and about running some errands a while back and I was driving nearby and it was nearing lunchtime. And so, I thought I'd give it a go.

I stopped in and met the owner and operator, Denise. And yes, she is as nice as you've likely heard she is.

I placed my order and then doubled it. Why? Well for two reasons. Number one, if it's that good then there is a good chance that I may just want to take home the leftovers for dinner. And number two, it would've been just plain rude of me to walk into the radio station with piping hot, delicious pizza from Topp's and not have enough to share.

I ordered one pepperoni and one veggie lovers pizza. And WOW you guys were 100% correct. That is some GOOD pizza. Wow.

The crust was perfectly baked the cheese divine and the TOPPINGS. Y'all. They don't skimp on toppings AT ALL. As you can see from the photos. The amount of toppings on this pizza was about two to three times the amount you might see from some other places.

All I can say is, even if you have a drive a little bit out of your way to pick up a Topp's Pizza--you won't be disappointed.

Next time I go, though, I'll have to make sure to try one of the other offerings: Chicken Alfredo, BBQ Chicken, Hawaiian Lover...and so on. OH and the cinnamon bread! OMG.

She also offers a thin crust and a keto-friendly crust, too.

Hmm... the only problem is I seem to have eaten all of those leftovers I meant to save for dinner.

