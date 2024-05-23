The Dos and Don’ts of Texas Steakhouse Dining: Expert Recommendations

Did you know, according to Taste of Home, there are 8 steak house faux pas that some of us in Texas may have been guilty of during our dining out experiences?

Here's the thing: Even the most well-dined people may occasionally find that they've engaged in an 'oopsie' at one of our Texas restaurants. I'm fairly well-versed in dining etiquette, and you may also be. But I'm guilty of two things on this list when dining at a Longview, Tyler, or Dallas, Texas steakhouse.

When I look at this list I realize that some or all of these offenses must be at least common enough to have inspired such a list so, if you're 'guilty' of any of these, too, know you're not alone.

OK, what are the 8 things that chefs dislike us doing when eating at their steakhouses?

Some of these are directly related to basic dining etiquette. Others are more directly connected to the steak and the most proper ways to enjoy it when dining at one of our Texas steakhouses. Others still have to do with personal preferences regarding how steak should be prepared.

I'm a fan of letting people eat their steak however they want. However, it makes sense to expand our culinary horizons and try it how the chef feels it tastes best if we are open to that.

OK, ready to explore some of the potentially offensive things we do at steakhouses?

These are the 8 things Taste of Home says chefs wish we wouldn't do when dining at their steakhouses:

According to an article recently shared by Taste of Home, there are 8 steak house faux pas that some of us in Texas may have been guilty of at some point throughout our dining out experiences.

