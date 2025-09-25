Who doesn't love a burger stacked high with bacon and cheese, hot wings, or a fat, bloody steak? But there's something about some fresh, cool sushi, especially during the East Texas [autumn] heat.

How about we run down a few of the top spots where you can cool down with some delicious sush' in Longview.

The Best Sushi Spots in Longview, TX.

If you are one of those people who are skeptical about raw fish, I hear ya. No shame. I was in my 30s before I tried it for the first time. Spoiler alert, it's delicious. I've never had a bad sushi roll. I've had better sushi, but never have I ever regretted ordering it.

While I've yet to master chopsticks, it turns out that's okay. You can eat it faster with a fork anyway. Or with your fingers. "Whatever helps you get those delicious fish pieces in your mouth the easiest and fastest," is what I always say.

The big question everyone always has is: Is sushi healthy? The bottom line is that, yes, sushi is healthy. According to Men's Health:

... it contains high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids from fish, plus a great combination of vitamins and minerals. White rice provides carbs for energy, and won't raise your blood sugar too high because it's combined with fat and protein."

Most people assume that sushi is always raw fish, but that's not always the case. Sushi is "vinegar rice that is mixed with several other ingredients, which can include either cooked or raw fish." Raw fish is a staple in most types of sushi; however, it is not a prerequisite for this dish. You can find it with cooked fish or even fish-free.

Browse the list, then let us know which spots we missed. We're always ready to find a new sushi restaurant.