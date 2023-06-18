Get our free mobile app

The BEST Beach in Texas HANDS DOWN is... ROCKPORT BEACH

We all know Texas is famous for its beaches and most Texans can name Port A, Corpus, and Mustang Island off the top of our heads as likely making the list of favorite South Texas beaches, but did you know Rockport Beach is considered one of the best beaches in Texas?

We think Rockport is QUEEN. Beach please, you know we are right!

We can prove it, of course, so let's just start with how clean Rockport Beach is, especially considering this DISGUSTING report of the most contaminated beaches in Texas. Rockport is NOWHERE to be found on this shocking list in large part because Rockport Beach was Texas' first certified Blue Wave Beach.

You might be wondering what is BLUE WAVE BEACH CERTIFICATION.

The Blue Wave program is the first national environmental certification for beaches. The Blue Wave certification process is designed to help maintain robust, healthy, and vibrant beaches.

As part of the certification process, in partnership with the "Clean Beach Coalition," the waters along Little Bay, Saltwater Pavilion, North Rockport Beach, and South Rockport Beach are tested for bacteria at least twice a week.

As a mom and grandma, outside of wanting to be on a clean beach and not freaking out about bacteria, I love that at Rockport Beach you can literally sink your chair in the sand and let the little ones play without fear of serious undertow or deep waters.

Kids can play safely in clean shallow water for several feet before the water even reaches their knees, giving moms some comfort and kids plenty of safe water space.

Beach weddings are the best and Rockport Beach is perfect to say I do!

If you come early in the day, you can stake your claim at one of the cabanas which is just bonus bonus bonus for going to Rockport Beach.

But Rockport Beach isn't just for the little ones, teens love it too. Check out these pics of some teens playing before sunset.

Just an hour away from Victoria, you can grab your whole family and head to Rockport Beach knowing it's super clean and super fun for everyone.

Summer is around the corner, let's hit the beach, Rockport Beach!

Rockport Beach's hours of operation are 6 am to 11 pm on Sunday thru Thursday and 6 am to 12 am on Friday and Saturday.