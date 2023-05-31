Large Shark Spotted Swimming Near Shore in Galveston, Tx [VIDEO]

A large hammerhead shark was spotted in shallow water in Galveston County, Tx.

Jason Schilling posted a video on TikTok that has since gone viral and it shows the huge shark just feet away from the shore.

The angler says he heard a large splash and that is when he saw the sharks head out of the water near San Luis Pass.

Schilling tells FOX 26 that he estimates the shark to be 10 feet in length and that the shark was massive.

Yes, we are aware of sharks in the water, but like Schilling tells FOX, it's just odd to see such large sharks in shallow water.

This isn't the first, and most certainly won't be the last shark, we see swimming near a shoreline, thus you need to be very careful while out in the water this summer.

Respect their domain and just be sure to avoid the water during "feeding time".

Now, here's the video of the large shark swimming in knee-deep water in Galveston.