Almost everyone I know is talking about how much they want to get out of town.

However, they also seem to want a place they can drive to, if needed, to avoid dealing with all of that fun "airport hell."

In the past, I've loved to save up and go stay at a resort somewhere by the ocean. Ya know, the kind of place where you literally don't have to lift a finger. You can lie like a vegetable in your beach chair for the entire day.

Perhaps you'd spend the time reading, wading about in the ocean for a while, but mainly--you're interested in lounging. And maybe doing some kayaking or fishing. And preferably with not very many other people around.

The problem with some of those fancy, all-inclusive resorts? They can be a little pricey.

Get our free mobile app

This past year has been difficult on many a family budget. So that little dream may have to wait a little while longer. But I don't know about you, I would be perfectly happy to stay somewhere closer to home that is more affordable.

OK--I think we found a cost-effective, but nonetheless delightful, solution.

Would you please take a look at this adorable ocean-side bungalow in Rockport, Texas? Look at all of this space! And if you can grab nine of your best friends or family members, the cost of this place is incredibly reasonable.

Plus, something else to love about a jaunt down to Rockport?

You'll have plenty of opportunities to enjoy some upscale shopping, restaurants, strolling along the beach or through various parks. There's also a golf course that's just walking distance from this place.

Let's take a look:

AirBnB: Rent This Adorable Bungalow in Rockport, Texas!

Ready to learn more? Here's the direct link.

But here's another place that looks super fun:

The Floating Water Park in Texas This has to be on your Texas summertime bucket list:

And one more, which frankly, I'd love to live in: