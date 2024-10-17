Halloween night is quickly approaching, and we Texans need to make it as Texas as possible!

This is the time of the year when people start stocking up on candy, putting together costumes, visiting haunted houses, buying pumpkins, and planning out the best Trick-or-treating routes.

There is so much excitement that surrounds this Halloween! And I'm typically in on all the fun.

Typically, this is a time of the year when people embrace the scary and turn it into something fun. But for those Texans who want to take some of the spook out of Halloween and Texify it a bit, there are always options.

How can you make Halloween more Texas?

There are many ways to show off your Texas pride during Halloween. You can create a blend of spooky and Texas, or you could even take the scary away.

For example, if you feel like decorating your house, by all means, throw in some patriotic decor with your skeletons and zombies. Place a cowboy hat on those ghouls, throw in some Texas flags, beers in koozies, or even ghastly creatures hosting a BBQ. There are so many options.

But I think one of the best ways to show off your Texas spirit during Halloween is with a costume.

During this time of year, you can bring anything to life -- inanimate or not. Want to go as a rodeo clown? Easy. A Texas Longhorn or a Texas creation like Dr Pepper? Consider it done.

If there is a will, there is always a way with costumes. So, if you're thinking of making your Halloween Texas-themed this year, here are some great Texas-based Halloween costume ideas, thanks to the 'mind' of AI:

