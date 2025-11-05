(KNUE-FM) Now that Halloween is behind us and all the fun-sized candy bars are no longer in Texas, it’s time to focus on the amazing holiday that is coming up next, Thanksgiving! I love everything about the upcoming holiday, especially being able to spend time with loved ones.

The food, family, and time together is what makes Thanksgiving so special. But after everyone has eaten too much food and you need some time to relax, that is the perfect time to watch a good movie with your family.

Perfect Movies for Family Time After Dinner

Sure, there is a good chance you might have to fight for the television remote as football will be on all day, but at some point you will probably have a chance to pop on a movie and there are some fantastic options when it comes to movies on Thanksgiving.

Comedies, Classics, and Hidden Gems

Our friends at Stacker came up with a list of the best Thanksgiving movies and just scrolling through the list made me want to spend the rest of my day on the couch watching these movies with snacks. We’re talking about iconic films with great actors that the whole family will love.

You know your family best, whether you want something more comical or action packed. There’s something on this list for everyone. Just remember these years are going fast, so make sure you do something to create memories this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Movies That Bring Everyone Together

Let’s look at the best Thanksgiving movies of all time! And if there is any movie that you think should be added to this list, send me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

