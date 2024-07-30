Who doesn't enjoy a glass of Texas wine now and then? A Rose, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc -- there are so many delicious options to choose from.

I enjoy a glass to wind down some evenings. By far, some of the best wine I ever had was in Greece, and after visiting I couldn't drink my typical grocery store go-to anymore. It took me a while to get back into wine, and what did it was visiting some fantastic Texas wineries.

Texas is actually pretty good at producing wine

Some people may not realize that Texas has some great vineyards.

According to the Texas Department of Agriculture, Texas is the 5th biggest wine-producing state in America. There are over 400 wineries in the Lone Star State and 8 American Viticultural Areas. These areas are basically designated locations that are ideal for growing wine grapes.

With Texas being as large as it is, the state can produce a wide variety of wines.

Where are most of the vineyards in Texas?

There are vineyards all over the Lone Star State. However, 80% of Texas' wine grapes are produced in the Texas High Plains and Panhandle (Region 1).

Following behind this area is the Hill Country (Region 5). While this area doesn't produce the most wine, it does draw in the most visitors, making it one of America's top wine regions.

I have been to the Hill Country wine region, and I'll say it's truly gorgeous and it seems like the wineries you can visit are endless. It's easy to see why so many visitors are attracted to the area. Even I would highly recommend visiting somewhere In the area like Fredricksburg.

With so many wineries in Texas, which ones are the best? Wine Enthusiast put in the work to curate a list of Texas' 15 best wineries. If you want to visit some in Texas, this list is a good place to start.

