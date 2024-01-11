Social media is one of those things we all take part in in Texas. For the most part, social media is a good thing. But there are those instances where social media becomes toxic and is basically the worst thing ever invented. One of those dumb parts of social media is "the challenge." This is where someone is tasked with pulling off a stunt for all to see. Problem is, this stunt could result in serious injury, and in some cases, death. One such challenge has an East Texas school district putting out a warning to parents and students, the chili pepper gummy challenge.

Rains ISD

Wednesday, January 10, Rains Independent School District put out a warning from their director of health services Laticha Jarrett, RN. She warned parents and students to not participate in the chili pepper gummy challenge. Reportedly, these spicy gummies are about 900 times hotter than a jalapeno. For someone like me who loves spicy anything, I could probably handle this spicy gummy. But for someone who doesn't eat a lot of spice, this challenge could cause stomach pain, cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

I have been notified by staff that there is a new “challenge” called the Chili Pepper Gummy Challenge. There have been reports of students here at Rains accepting this challenge. - Director of health services at Rains ISD Laticha Jarrett, RN

One Chip Challenge

It wasn't long ago that the "One Chip Challenge" was going around East Texas. This involved a single chip made with a Carolina Reaper and ghost pepper. The chip could easily be picked up at any convenience store. Kids and teens would buy it and then video themselves eating the chip for all to see. It was so hot that three Tyler ISD students had to go to the hospital.

Challenge Caused a Death

The product was pulled after a teen in Massachusetts died after eating the chip.

No Reports of Injury or Death

So far, there have been no reports of injury or death related to the chili pepper gummy challenge. Talk to your teens about the dangers of these social media challenges. While they could make for a fun video that gets lots of views, these challenges can also go horribly wrong resulting in serious injury or even death.

