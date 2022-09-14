We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.

The Food Challenge I Conquered

Many years ago, a bunch of us from the station went to Buffalo Wild Wings to celebrate a good performing ratings period. I was challenged by my co-workers to do the Blazing Wing Challenge (I think that's what it was called). The premise was I had to eat 12 wings that were tossed in their Blazing Sauce, which was uber, uber, spicy, in under six minutes without wiping my lips or drinking anything.

After signing a waiver (yes, they were that spicy), I got my wings and began the challenge. I finished it in about five and a half minutes. I got my my picture on the wall and a t-shirt.

Sure, it was fun and all, but man did I pay for it over the next 36 hours or so.

These Challenges Do Get Some Laughs but Can Have Some Serious Consequences

Recently, three Tyler middle school students had to go to the hospital because they had a "severe reaction" after participating in the Paqui One Chip Challenge. You can easily find these at 7-Eleven or other places. Its a single chip that is seasoned with a couple of the hottest peppers in the world, Carolina Reaper and ghost pepper. These students were at school when they attempted the challenge.

The Complications of Participating in the Challenge

Obviously, not everyone will experience these symptoms. Most will get over the challenge with no effects. However, some will experience the following symptoms but won't know it until after doing the challenge:

Damaged airways

Seizures

Coma

Abdominal pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Difficulty breathing

Please speak with your children about the seriousness of what could happen when they try to do these social media challenges. We love our children and we want them to be safe and healthy. - Jennifer Hines, Chief Communications Officer for Tyler I.S.D.

While these challenges will get some laughs from those around you while filming and from those who watch, these challenges can have a danger to them that won't be realized until during or after the challenge is complete. Let your kids know that some virtual likes and comments from someone two states away just aren't worth it.

